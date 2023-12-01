Friday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) going head-to-head against the St. John's Red Storm (4-2) at 7:00 PM (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 win for West Virginia, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 71, St. John's 67

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-3.5)

West Virginia (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

West Virginia has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to St. John's, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Mountaineers have a 0-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Storm have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 62.7 points per game (346th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per contest (26th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

West Virginia pulls down 35.0 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

West Virginia knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 29.6% from deep (298th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.6%.

The Mountaineers' 85.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 316th in college basketball, and the 84.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

West Virginia has committed 3.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (153rd in college basketball play) while forcing 8.2 (357th in college basketball).

