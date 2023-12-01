West Virginia vs. St. John's: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup.
West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
West Virginia vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-5.5)
|141.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+188
West Virginia vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (72nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).
- West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
