Juventus and AC Monza square off in the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.

You will find information on how to watch today's Serie A action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch AC Monza vs Juventus

Juventus is on the road to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.