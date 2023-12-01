The Phoenix Suns (11-7) will look to Kevin Durant (second in the league scoring 31.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Nikola Jokic (seventh in the NBA with 29 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Suns are 2.5-point home underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.

The average total in Denver's games this season is 223.9, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 12 of its 17 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 12 of 18 games this season.

Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix's ATS record is 10-8-0 this season.

The Suns have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 36.8% 114.2 230.6 109.7 222.9 222.5 Suns 12 66.7% 116.4 230.6 113.2 222.9 226.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall, in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-8-0).

The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets record are just one more point than the Suns give up (113.2).

Denver has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over seven times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 4-4-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

The Suns average 6.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Nuggets allow (109.7).

Phoenix is 8-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 7-12 6-11 8-11 Suns 10-8 3-1 12-6

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 6-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 11-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

