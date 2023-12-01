TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (14-4) and Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and Tobias Harris are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, NBCS-PH

Celtics' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Bulls 124-97. With 30 points, Jaylen Brown was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 30 8 6 0 1 3 Jayson Tatum 21 7 4 0 0 2 Al Horford 16 9 6 2 3 4

76ers' Last Game

The 76ers lost their previous game to the Pelicans, 124-114, on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey was their leading scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Maxey 33 1 3 2 0 3 De'Anthony Melton 17 3 6 3 1 4 Robert Covington 12 7 1 0 1 4

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 8.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, making 49.4% of shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Brown puts up 21.9 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 13.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford posts 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Maxey gets the 76ers 27 points, 4.6 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Harris averages 18.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton's numbers for the season are 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Paul Reed averages 5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists, making 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

Robert Covington gives the 76ers 5.1 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 27.7 8 4.5 0.9 0.5 3 Joel Embiid PHI 25.7 8.8 6.2 1.1 1.2 0.6 Tyrese Maxey PHI 27.9 4.1 6 0.6 0.6 3.5 Jaylen Brown BOS 19.4 4.3 3.7 0.9 0.6 1.9 Kristaps Porzingis BOS 12.9 5.1 1.5 0.6 1.3 1 De'Anthony Melton PHI 16 4.6 3.5 1.2 0.4 2.9

