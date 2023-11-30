The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 30, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive road games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins square off.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 55 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the NHL.

The Penguins' 65 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 21 7 17 24 10 10 14.3% Sidney Crosby 21 13 11 24 16 16 58.7% Evgeni Malkin 21 10 9 19 26 19 48.3% Erik Karlsson 21 6 12 18 15 12 - Bryan Rust 18 10 7 17 10 9 100%

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Lightning score the second-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players