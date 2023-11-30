How to Watch the Penguins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 30, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive road games.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins square off.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 55 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 65 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|21
|7
|17
|24
|10
|10
|14.3%
|Sidney Crosby
|21
|13
|11
|24
|16
|16
|58.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|21
|10
|9
|19
|26
|19
|48.3%
|Erik Karlsson
|21
|6
|12
|18
|15
|12
|-
|Bryan Rust
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|9
|100%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.
- The Lightning score the second-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|22
|15
|22
|37
|25
|15
|0%
|Brayden Point
|23
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|45.1%
|Victor Hedman
|23
|4
|19
|23
|16
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|23
|10
|13
|23
|11
|6
|45%
|Steven Stamkos
|21
|9
|14
|23
|9
|3
|53.1%
