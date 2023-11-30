The Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges included, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 115-91 loss to the Knicks (his last game) Bridges posted 13 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 19.8 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 Assists -- 2.7 PRA -- 30.5 PR -- 27.8 3PM 2.5 1.8



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Bridges has made 7.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Hornets average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.9 points per game.

The Nets give up 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the league.

Giving up 24.5 assists per game, the Nets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets concede 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.