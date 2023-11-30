How to Watch the Marshall vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) play the Morehead State Eagles (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Marshall vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd's 84.2 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Marshall is 2-2.
- Morehead State is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 84.2 points.
- The Eagles put up 71.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Thundering Herd give up.
- When Morehead State scores more than 75.6 points, it is 2-0.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 43% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.
- The Thundering Herd make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%
- Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 76-66
|Truist Arena
|11/20/2023
|Point Park
|W 121-55
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/11/2023
|Salem (WV)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.