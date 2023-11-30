The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kris Letang score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

Letang has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Letang has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:26 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:48 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:47 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:56 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

