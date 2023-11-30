Will Kris Letang Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 30?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kris Letang score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Letang stats and insights
- Letang has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Letang has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Letang recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:14
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:56
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
