The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Allen put up 11 points and eight rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 128-105 win against the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 13.5 Rebounds 9.5 7.7 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 23.5 PR -- 21.2



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Allen is responsible for taking 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 29 11 9 1 0 3 0

