Will Jansen Harkins Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 30?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jansen Harkins a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Harkins stats and insights
- Harkins is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Harkins has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
