For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jansen Harkins a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Harkins has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

