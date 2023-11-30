Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikal Bridges, Mark Williams and others in the Brooklyn Nets-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Barclays Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Williams' 13.4 points per game are 1.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Bridges' 21.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

The 14.6 points Spencer Dinwiddie scores per game are 1.9 less than his prop total on Thursday (16.5).

He grabs 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

