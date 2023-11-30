The Charlotte Hornets (5-11) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Charlotte has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Nets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank seventh.

The Hornets score only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Nets allow (113.9).

Charlotte has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 111.3 points per game, compared to 114.4 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 120.1 points per game at home, compared to 123.9 away.

At home Charlotte is allowing 120.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it is on the road (123.9).

This season the Hornets are averaging more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.9).

Hornets Injuries