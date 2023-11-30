Hornets vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 30
The Charlotte Hornets' (5-11) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hornets' last outing was a 115-91 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday. Brandon Miller scored 18 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Nick Richards
|C
|Out
|Concussion
|8.5
|5.9
|0.4
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Noah Clowney: Out (Shoulder), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
