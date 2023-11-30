Should you wager on Drew O'Connor to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:25 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

