Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 128-105 win versus the Hawks, Mitchell had 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Mitchell's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 28.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 Assists 4.5 5.2 PRA -- 38.6 PR -- 33.4 3PM 2.5 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Mitchell has taken 21.2 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 17.6% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Mitchell is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 26th in the league, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have given up 10.8 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 36 34 6 4 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.