Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers on November 30, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Jerami Grant and others on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (Over: -106)
|10.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
- Mobley has scored 16.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- He has averaged 10.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).
- Mobley's year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: -189)
- The 28.0 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (26.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
- Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (4.5).
- He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
- Max Strus' 14.2 points per game are 1.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- He has collected 5.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Strus averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- The 21.5-point over/under for Grant on Thursday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Grant has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|13.5 (Over: -111)
|10.5 (Over: -114)
- Deandre Ayton's 13.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 11.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).
