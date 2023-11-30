You can see player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Jerami Grant and others on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Mobley has scored 16.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 10.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Mobley's year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -189)

The 28.0 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (26.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Max Strus' 14.2 points per game are 1.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 5.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Strus averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than Thursday's over/under.

Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under for Grant on Thursday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Grant has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Deandre Ayton's 13.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

