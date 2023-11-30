The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe provides 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this season.

Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Trail Blazers 110.5 Points Avg. 104.7 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 46.6% Field Goal % 43.2% 33.6% Three Point % 31.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.