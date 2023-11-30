Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley puts up 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Donovan Mitchell posts 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Isaac Okoro posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe provides 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
- On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this season.
- Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Trail Blazers
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|104.7
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|43.2%
|33.6%
|Three Point %
|31.2%
