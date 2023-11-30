The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Bryan Rust, take the ice Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rust in that upcoming Penguins-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 16:06 on the ice per game.

In Rust's 18 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rust has a point in 12 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Rust has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Rust hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 3 17 Points 1 10 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

