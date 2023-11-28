Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 28?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Reilly Smith score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in four of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.