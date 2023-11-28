The Nashville Predators (10-10) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at home on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

The Penguins have scored 27 goals during their past 10 outings, while conceding 20 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have netted one power-play goal (4.0%). They are 6-4-0 over those contests.

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Penguins 3.

Penguins vs Predators Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 10-10 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime games.

Pittsburgh has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-6-0) in seven games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Penguins have earned 18 points in their 11 games with at least three goals scored.

Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Penguins went 4-4-0 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 11th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 17th 3.20 Goals Allowed 2.60 5th 15th 31.2 Shots 33.9 1st 18th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 17th 20.73% Power Play % 12.50% 26th 30th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 8th

Penguins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

