Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Predators on November 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Sidney Crosby and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Crosby has recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Pittsburgh, good for 24 points.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Jake Guentzel has collected 23 points this season, with seven goals and 16 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
Erik Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Pittsburgh's Erik Karlsson is among the leaders on the team with 18 total points (six goals and 12 assists).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Forsberg has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 25 points in 20 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) to the team.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.