Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Sidney Crosby and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Crosby has recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Pittsburgh, good for 24 points.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Jake Guentzel has collected 23 points this season, with seven goals and 16 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Erik Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Pittsburgh's Erik Karlsson is among the leaders on the team with 18 total points (six goals and 12 assists).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 25 points in 20 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

