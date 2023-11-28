Penguins vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10, winners of five in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, November 28 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have gone 5-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8 (winning 38.5%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Penguins a 53.5% chance to win.
- In eight games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs Predators Additional Info
|Penguins vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Predators Prediction
|Penguins vs Predators Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Predators Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|63 (19th)
|Goals
|67 (8th)
|52 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (18th)
|7 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (8th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (26th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Pittsburgh has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Pittsburgh went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins are ranked 19th in the league with 63 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Penguins have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 52 (2.6 per game).
- With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.