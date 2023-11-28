The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) go on the road against the Nashville Predators (10-10, winners of five in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Tuesday, November 28 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Penguins' offense has put up 27 goals in their last 10 games, while conceding 20 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in one power-play goal (4.0%). They are 6-4-0 in those contests.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Predators 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-105)

Predators (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Predators Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to a 10-10 overall record.

Pittsburgh is 2-3-0 (four points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-6-0 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 11 times, and are 9-2-0 in those games (to record 18 points).

In the one game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Penguins went 4-4-0 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 1st 33.9 Shots 31.2 15th 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.3 17th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 20.73% 17th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.