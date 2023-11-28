Tuesday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) against the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-62 in favor of Marquette, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.4)

Marquette (-28.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-3-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it collects 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 272nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.2 per contest.

Marquette hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 85th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 109th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (57th in college basketball).

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -105 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while giving up 87.2 per contest (358th in college basketball).

Southern is 359th in the nation at 25.2 rebounds per game. That's 13.8 fewer than the 39 its opponents average.

Southern connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

Southern has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 13.2 (259th in college basketball) while forcing 17.3 (10th in college basketball).

