Will Lars Eller light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Eller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Eller has no points on the power play.
  • Eller averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:26 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

