Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 28?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- Carter is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Carter has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
