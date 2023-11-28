For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Carter has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.