The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) battle the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2023.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 3-7 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.

The Hornets' 114.1 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 105.9 the Knicks allow.

Charlotte is 5-7 when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, putting up 111.3 points per game, compared to 118.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 120.1 points per game at home, compared to 125.3 on the road.

At home Charlotte is giving up 120.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (125.3).

This season the Hornets are picking up fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (25.5).

Hornets Injuries