Evan Mobley and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSE

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers beat the Raptors on Sunday, 105-102. Darius Garland scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in eight assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 24 2 8 0 0 3 Max Strus 20 11 5 0 1 4 Jarrett Allen 18 4 3 0 2 0

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.0 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Caris LeVert is putting up 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Garland's numbers for the season are 19.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 17.3 9.6 3.0 0.9 1.1 0.0 Max Strus 14.9 5.9 4.2 1.0 0.6 3.2 Jarrett Allen 14.3 7.6 2.5 0.6 1.3 0.0 Darius Garland 18.0 2.7 5.0 1.3 0.2 1.7 Donovan Mitchell 12.9 3.0 2.9 0.8 0.2 1.4

