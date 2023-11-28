The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) face the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) on November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Cleveland is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The 110.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are 10.3 fewer points than the Hawks give up (121.1).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse at home this year, putting up 107.7 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game when playing on the road.

Cleveland is ceding 111.9 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.4).

In home games, the Cavaliers are making 0.5 fewer threes per game (10.9) than on the road (11.4). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Cavaliers Injuries