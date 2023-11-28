On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell puts up 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Isaac Okoro averages 13 points, 3 assists and 6 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per contest. He's also draining 31% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this year.

Clint Capela is averaging 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Hawks 110.7 Points Avg. 120.9 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.3 45.8% Field Goal % 47.4% 33.9% Three Point % 35.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.