Cavaliers vs. Hawks November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, BSSE
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley posts 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.
- Isaac Okoro averages 13 points, 3 assists and 6 boards.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young is averaging 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per contest. He's also draining 31% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
- The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this year.
- Clint Capela is averaging 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|120.9
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.3
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
