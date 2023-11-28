The Atlanta Hawks (8-8), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-4.5) 237.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-5) 237 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 110.8 points per game to rank 22nd in the league and are allowing 112.6 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game, with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 123.6 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 121.1 per contest (25th in league).

The two teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has covered five times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.