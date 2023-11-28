The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Bryan Rust, are in action Tuesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Rust? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Bryan Rust vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Rust has averaged 15:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In seven of 17 games this year Rust has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rust has a point in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 17 games this year, Rust has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Rust hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 17 Games 2 16 Points 1 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

