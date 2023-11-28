For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Nylander a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of nine games last season, Nylander scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Nylander produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 9.1% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Predators earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

