The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) face the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 354th.

The 62.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.4 fewer points than the Knights allow (72.2).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia posted 79.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than away from home (74.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, West Virginia performed better at home last year, sinking 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule