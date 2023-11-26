The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) take on a fellow AFC North foe when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Steelers and Bengals can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 2.5 35.5 -130 +110

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has an average total of 39.9 in their contests this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread six times this season (6-4-0).

The Steelers are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 35.5 points in six of 10 outings.

The average over/under for Cincinnati's outings this season is 45.6, 10.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Bengals have put together a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Steelers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.6 28 19.5 7 39.9 7 10 Bengals 20.2 21 22.6 19 45.6 6 10

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In Pittsburgh's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Steelers have fared better in divisional games, as they've averaged 1.1 more points against teams in their division (17.7 points per game) compared to their overall season average (16.6 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 15.0 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 19.5 points per game in all games.

The Steelers have been outscored by 29 points this season (2.9 per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 24 points (2.4 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

The Bengals have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

The Bengals are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (15.7 per game) than overall (20.2), and conceding more points in the division (28.3) than overall (22.6).

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-29 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Bengals (-24 total points, -2.4 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.9 39.2 40.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.2 22.0 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 46.5 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-2-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

