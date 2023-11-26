Entering their Sunday, November 26 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) at Paycor Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in their last outing on November 19.

Their last time out, the Bengals were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 34-20.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Pickens WR Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Levi Wallace CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out James Pierre CB Shoulder Questionable Cameron Heyward DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Herbig LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trenton Irwin WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Jonah Williams OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out D.J. Reader DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out B.J. Hill DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Germaine Pratt LB Illness Questionable Chase Brown RB Hamstring Questionable D'Ante Smith OT Knee Doubtful Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS

Ticketmaster!

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in total offense (280.1 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 27th with 367.6 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (16.6 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking seventh with 19.5 points allowed per game.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this season, ranking third-worst with 170 passing yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (239.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Pittsburgh is putting up 110.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 23rd, allowing 127.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Steelers have the best turnover margin in the league at +11, forcing 19 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over eight times (first in NFL).

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-135), Bengals (+115)

Steelers (-135), Bengals (+115) Total: 36.5 points

