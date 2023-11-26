The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) hit the road for an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Steelers vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Steelers vs. Bengals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Bengals in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Steelers favored and the difference between the two is 5.0 points.
  • The Steelers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Steelers have gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7%).
  • The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Steelers or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+2)
  • The Steelers have covered the spread six times in 10 games with a set spread.
  • Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • The Bengals have put together a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
  • Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Steelers vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (36)
  • Pittsburgh and Cincinnati combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.
  • The Steelers and the Bengals have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this game.
  • Two of the Steelers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (20%).
  • Bengals games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
10 172.2 6 4.6 1

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 34.0 1 19.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.