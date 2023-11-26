Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-114 win versus the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 13.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.4 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 25.4 PR -- 24



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

Williams' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Magic give up 106.8 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic concede 39.7 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Magic give up 22.4 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Mark Williams vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 28 13 7 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 17 6 4 0 0 2 1 10/28/2022 7 7 4 0 0 0 0

