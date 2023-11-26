Toulouse FC versus OGC Nice is a game to catch on a Sunday Ligue 1 slate that features a lot of compelling matchups.

Toulouse FC journeys to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: OGC Nice (-195)

OGC Nice (-195) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+600)

Toulouse FC (+600) Draw: (+320)

Watch FC Lorient vs FC Metz

FC Metz makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: FC Lorient (+100)

FC Lorient (+100) Underdog: FC Metz (+300)

FC Metz (+300) Draw: (+245)

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+130)

Montpellier HSC (+130) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+215)

Stade Brest 29 (+215) Draw: (+240)

Watch FC Nantes vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC journeys to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Favorite: FC Nantes (+105)

FC Nantes (+105) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+280)

Le Havre AC (+280) Draw: (+235)

Watch Stade Rennes vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (+100)

Stade Rennes (+100) Underdog: Stade Reims (+280)

Stade Reims (+280) Draw: (+255)

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC makes the trip to match up with Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Lille OSC (+140)

Lille OSC (+140) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+210)

Olympique Lyon (+210) Draw: (+230)

