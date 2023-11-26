When the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) clash on November 26 at Paycor Stadium, Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Kenny Pickett vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 10 Games Played 10 60.5% Completion % 66.8% 1,722 (172.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,309 (230.9) 6 Touchdowns 15 4 Interceptions 6 46 (4.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 88 (8.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Bengals Defensive Stats

This season, the Bengals' defense is 20th in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 28th with 386.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,478 passing yards allowed (247.8 per game).

Against the run, the Bengals' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 1,383 rushing yards allowed (138.3 per game).

Defensively, Cincinnati is 28th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (43.8%) and 17th in red-zone efficiency allowed (53.8%).

