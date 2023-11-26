Should you wager on Kenny Pickett scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pickett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kenny Pickett score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickett has rushed for 46 yards on 34 carries (4.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Pickett has one rushing touchdown in 10 games.

Kenny Pickett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0 Week 11 @Browns 15 28 106 0 0 4 9 0

Rep Kenny Pickett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.