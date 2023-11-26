Jaylen Warren will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This season, Warren has received 80 carries and ran for 493 yards (49.3 ypg) while scoring three rushing TDs. Warren makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 34 passes for 234 yards (23.4 ypg).

Warren vs. the Bengals

Warren vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 3.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 3.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bengals this season.

The run defense of the Bengals is giving up 138.3 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Bengals have conceded 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 24th in the league.

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

So far this season, Warren has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Steelers pass on 55.0% of their plays and run on 45.0%. They are 28th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 256 rushes this season. He's taken 80 of those carries (31.2%).

Warren has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (21.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has six carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Warren Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Warren has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has 13.4% of his team's target share (42 targets on 313 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.6 yards per target (115th in NFL play), racking up 234 yards on 42 passes thrown his way.

Warren does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Warren (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

