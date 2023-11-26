The Orlando Magic (11-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) after winning four straight home games. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The point total is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -6.5 227.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 11 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 235.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has gone 6-8-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

Hornets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 6 37.5% 111.6 225.5 106.8 228.4 222.3 Hornets 11 78.6% 113.9 225.5 121.6 228.4 232.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 106.8 the Magic allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 5-6 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Hornets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 6-8 3-3 9-5 Magic 13-3 0-0 6-10

Hornets vs. Magic Point Insights

Hornets Magic 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 5-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 5-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 121.6 Points Allowed (PG) 106.8 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-0 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

