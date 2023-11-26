The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 121-115 loss to the Lakers, Mitchell put up 22 points and six assists.

We're going to look at Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 28.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.4 PRA -- 38.8 PR -- 33.4 3PM 2.5 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 17.0% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.3 per contest.

He's attempted 8.6 threes per game, or 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.6.

Conceding 112.9 points per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Raptors are ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.2 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 31 35 6 4 8 1 3 12/23/2022 35 12 5 4 3 0 3 11/28/2022 25 8 1 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 35 31 2 9 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.