When Connor Heyward hits the gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heyward will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Heyward has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 137 yards, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

Heyward, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0

Rep Connor Heyward with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.