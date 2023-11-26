Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - November 26
Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) and the Toronto Raptors (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as a player to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, SportsNet
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers dropped their previous game to the Lakers, 121-115, on Saturday. Mitchell starred with 22 points, plus five boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|22
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|21
|14
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Evan Mobley
|18
|6
|6
|4
|1
|0
Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Raptors Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 16.6 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game, making 57.3% of shots from the field.
- Mitchell posts 28.5 points, 4.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Max Strus is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert averages 16.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Darius Garland posts 19 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|17.4
|9.8
|3.1
|0.9
|1
|0
|Jarrett Allen
|13.7
|8.1
|2.5
|0.6
|1.1
|0
|Max Strus
|14.4
|5.2
|4.1
|1.1
|0.5
|3.1
|Darius Garland
|18
|2.8
|4.9
|1.3
|0.2
|1.4
|Donovan Mitchell
|15
|2.7
|3.2
|0.9
|0.2
|1.9
