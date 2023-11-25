The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia ranks 32nd in the FBS with 430.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 83rd in total defense (388.8 yards allowed per contest). Baylor has sputtering defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 412.5 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 381.8 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

West Virginia vs. Baylor Key Statistics

West Virginia Baylor 430.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (72nd) 388.8 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (98th) 232.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (111th) 197.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (34th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has racked up 1,909 yards (173.5 ypg) on 119-of-229 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 775 yards on 166 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has racked up 659 yards on 80 attempts, scoring three times.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 29 passes for 347 yards (31.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Preston Fox has hauled in 23 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has 2,188 passing yards, or 198.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dominic Richardson has run for 494 yards on 115 carries so far this year.

Dawson Pendergrass has taken 74 carries and totaled 322 yards with five touchdowns while also gaining 178 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 623 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Drake Dabney has recorded 529 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has racked up 401 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

