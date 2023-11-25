The Week 13 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving West Virginia programs. Among those contests is the West Virginia Mountaineers playing the Baylor Bears.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Marshall (-1.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-11.5)

