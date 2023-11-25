Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving West Virginia programs. Among those contests is the West Virginia Mountaineers playing the Baylor Bears.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Marshall (-1.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-11.5)
