Should you bet on Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

  • Hinostroza has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

