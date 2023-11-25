Should you bet on Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

